PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tax filing season is here, but there could be some road bumps ahead. Monday was the first day Americans could file their 2021 taxes, and the IRS has already said there will be challenges because of a significant backlog of returns from last year.
Taxes are due either on April 18 or April 19, depending on location.
If an extension is granted, the deadline is Oct. 17.
People filing business taxes in Philadelphia will have a new website to use. The Philadelphia Tax Center is up and running online.
The city says it’s the best way to file for the business income and receipts tax, school income tax and others.
Real estate taxes, though, will not be paid on the site this year.
To access the new website, click here.