PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will undergo a procedure on Tuesday to treat atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat. His office says it’s a minimally invasive treatment but the mayor will be under anesthesia.
The mayor says he will be out of the office for two days but he expects to return to work on Thursday.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com as we learn more about the mayor's condition.
