PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The son of a Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed outside a corner store Monday morning. Police sources say investigators believe 23-year-old Hyram Hill was targeted.

Philadelphia Police sources say they’re no longer considering the motive in this deadly attack to be a robbery.

Hill, a 23-year-old and son of a Philadelphia police officer from the 12th District, was targeted.

Police say there were two shooters.

He was shot a total of nine times, eight of them in the back.

Police say at 4:40 a.m. Monday, Hill had stopped to go to a corner store at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue in North Philadelphia.

It’s believed the shooters followed him from his workplace, where he is a bouncer.

Police sources wouldn’t get into a possible motive for the deadly shooting.

It happened right in front of a bus stop. Numerous cameras are in the area, providing investigators information on the movements of all involved.

The District Attorney’s Office was first to shed light on the killing at a briefing Monday morning.

This is what they had to say at that time.

“We believe it was the result of a robbery. There is video. The case is still being investigated, as you can imagine. The police are out there looking for video now. He was shot approximately nine times — eight times in the back — but they feel like it was a robbery. Apparently, he’s the son of a Philadelphia police officer, and he was home from school,” District Attorney’s Officer Chief of Homicide Joanne Pescatore said.

But now, police sources believe Hill was targeted by two shooters whom they say followed him from where he was working as a bouncer.

