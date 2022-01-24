CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Downington man faces 15 counts of rape after police say he sexually abused a 12-year-old child for nearly two years, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. George Berry, 70, was arrested in Houston on Jan. 12.
Berry is charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, and other offenses.
According to prosecutors, Downingtown officers responded to Brandywine Hospital on Jan. 6. about the sexual assault of a 12-year-old. The victim told police the assault happened at a home she and her mother shared with Berry.
Further investigation revealed Berry “had sexual contact with the victim dozens of times” between January 2020 and December 2021, the district attorney’s office said.
"George Berry engaged in a systemic pattern of horrific abuse of a child he had a duty to protect. Now, a 12-year-old must live with the memories of suffering and harm he inflicted on her. We will prosecute this man to the fullest extent to bring justice and healing to the victim," DA Deb Ryan said in a statement.
Berry was extradited to Chester County on Jan. 23. He is being held on $1 million bail.