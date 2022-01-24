BRYN ATHYN, Pa. (CBS) – A historic home went up in flames in Montgomery County on Monday morning. It happened just before 4 a.m. on Fettersmill Drive in Lower Moreland Township, near the Bryn Athyn post office.
No word on the cause of the fire.