CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bryn Athyn news, Local, Lower Moreland Township News

BRYN ATHYN, Pa. (CBS) – A historic home went up in flames in Montgomery County on Monday morning. It happened just before 4 a.m. on Fettersmill Drive in Lower Moreland Township, near the Bryn Athyn post office.

The house dates back to 1870.

READ MORE: Son Of Philadelphia Police Officer Shot, Killed In Apparent Robbery In North Philadelphia, DA Says

Huntingdon Valley & Willow Grove Fire Company/Facebook

Several nearby fire companies responded.

READ MORE: COVID In Pennsylvania: Commonwealth Rolls Out 'Strike Team' To Ease Hospital Crunch

Huntingdon Valley & Willow Grove Fire Company/Facebook

No one was in the home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

MORE NEWS: 2nd Man Arrested, Another Sought In Murder Of Man Killed By Stray Bullet While Eating Thanksgiving Dinner In Norristown

No word on the cause of the fire.