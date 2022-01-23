CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a West Philadelphia shooting that left a 21-year-old in critical condition. This happened around 2:08 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of West Girard Avenue.

The department said the victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot multiple times in the legs, as well as once in the groin and nose.

Emergency personnel took him to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

There have been no arrests at this time.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here