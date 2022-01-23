PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a West Philadelphia shooting that left a 21-year-old in critical condition. This happened around 2:08 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of West Girard Avenue.
The department said the victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot multiple times in the legs, as well as once in the groin and nose.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Fast Storm System To Bring Snow To Parts Of Delaware Valley Sunday Evening
Emergency personnel took him to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.READ MORE: Fire Now Under Control At Center City High-Rise
There have been no arrests at this time.MORE NEWS: 33-Year-Old Dead After Shooting Inside Hunting Park Store, Police Say
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here