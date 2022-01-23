CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Five people are injured after an overnight crash in Cheltenham Township, according to police. This happened around 1:34 a.m. at Greenwood and Hedgerow Avenues Sunday morning.
Details are limited at this time, but the Cheltenham Township Police Department said multiple people had to be pulled out of the car following the single-vehicle accident.
All five people went to local trauma centers. One victim was flown by helicopter.
Their conditions are currently not known.
An investigation into what led to the crash is still underway.