PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plans are moving forward to clean out the Schuylkill and Delaware Rivers, thanks to funding from the infrastructure bill recently signed by President Joe Biden. Community members will be briefed Saturday on how that clearing project will take place.

CBS3 has covered this story since the summer, but the rowing community has been trying for years to get this dredging project done. Thanks to that new federal funding, it looks like their wishes are coming true.

The announcement was made late Friday night by Senator Bob Casey. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers received $5 million for the project. The issue is debris flowing downstream from storms.

The river was supposed to be dredged in 2020, but a contract between the Army Corps and contractor Atlantic Subsea was terminated mid-project. The company said at the time, they encountered larger objects than expected and couldn’t complete the work.

Funding is coming from the bipartisan infrastructure law and a disaster appropriations act. There’s some concern among those in the rowing community that if this project isn’t done the city could lose famous regattas.

The issue is boats and oars can run a ground if the water isn’t deep enough.

The rowing community will be briefed on the project later today. Funding is also appropriated to deepen the Delaware River down by the ports.