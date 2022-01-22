PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CBS New York) — A Lehigh Valley man is behind a deadly ambush of two officers in Harlem, leaving 22-year-old Officer Jason Rivera dead, according to the New York Police Department. Lashawn McNeil, 47, of Allentown is currently in the hospital after authorities say he opened fire on the fallen officer and his partner.

According to CBS New York, the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. after Rivera, his partner Wilbert Mora, and a third officer arrived at an apartment on West 135th Street. A woman called 911 saying she was in a dispute with her son.

The third officer stayed with the mother as Rivera and Moira went to the back bedroom to confront McNeil. That’s when authorities say the door swung open, and McNeil opened fire. He tried to rush past officers to escape, but the third officer shot McNeil twice.

The injured officers and McNeil were taken to a Harlem hospital, where Rivera later passed away.

Mayor Eric Adams expressed his sorrow Friday night, saying in part:

“It is our city against the killers. It is our city against the killers. This was just not an attack on three brave officers. This was an attack on the city of New York. It is an attack on the children and families of this city. And we are not going to win this battle by dividing lines between us. We must save this city together. That is what we must do.”

McNeil had four prior arrests outside of New York City for various charges including assault on a police officer and weapons possession.

