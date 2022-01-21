CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 32-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the head in southeast Philadelphia, police said. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in Whitman.

Officers arrived to the 600 block of Winton Street and found the victim lying on the front steps of his own home. He had a deep graze wound to the head.

The victim told authorities he was in a car near South 4th and Jackson Streets when he was shot. Authorities are trying to figure out if he was driving or just riding in the car.

There have been no arrests.

