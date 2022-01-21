Situation At Academy Park High School 'Under Control' After Reports Of Armed Student On Campus, Officials Say

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Officials tell Eyewitness News the situation at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill is now “under control” after reports of an armed student. The school at 300 Calcon Hook Road was placed on lockdown just before 10 a.m. Friday.
The school remains on lockdown while authorities investigate. SWAT did respond to the school along with local authorities.READ MORE: Letter Threatening African Americans Found At Family Dollar In Powelton Section, Police Say
No injuries have been reported.
