PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia city council is considering action in the aftermath of the tragic Fairmount fire that left 12 people dead, including nine children. New legislation has been introduced.
The legislation would provide property owners, or landlords, who install fire escape rope ladders with a credit against their city business taxes.
The tragedy occurred on North 23rd Street earlier this month. The fire was started by a child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree.
On Thursday, the victims who survived the fire were surprised with a Christmas in January. Several organizations teamed up to deliver gifts and Santa Claus himself stopped by.
Those who survived the fire had their Christmas gifts destroyed by the flames.