PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect is under arrest for allegedly firing gunshots at police officers in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section Thursday night. The incident started on the 6800 block of Ditman Street around 5:20 p.m.
That’s when police say officers observed a black Jeep Trailhawk with no tag that is believed to have been used in several robberies.READ MORE: 3 Sharon Hill Police Officers Fired After Being Charged In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility
Police say a man in his last 20s to early 30s drove off in the vehicle when a pursuit began. It ended when the suspect struck a pole on the 7300 block of Revere Street.
According to police, the suspect exited the Jeep and fired eight shots at police. He then ran and tossed the gun on the roof of an OfficeMax on Roosevelt Boulevard.READ MORE: New Castle County Man Omar Edwards Accused Of Taking Pictures Of Teenage Girl Inside Walmart
Police say the suspect hid under a car but was found and apprehended.
There were no injuries.MORE NEWS: Montgomery County Health Officials Lift Closure Of Gino's Restaurant And Pizzeria Following Connection To Hepatitis A Outbreak
No police officers fired their weapons.