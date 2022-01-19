WEST NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Chester County, authorities say. Pennsylvania State Police say the 15-year-old entered the roadway on the 700 block of E. Christine Road prior to his school busses red lights being activated.
The boy was struck by a vehicle approaching in the opposite direction. The striking vehicle remained on the scene along with several witnesses to the crash.
The boy suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating this incident.