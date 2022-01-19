PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The next measurable amount of snowfall is on its way, starting as rain late Wednesday night before transitioning fully into snow. That will last into mid-day Thursday, meaning many people will battle the flakes heading into work.

The system will move into the region as rain around 11 p.m. Wednesday due to mild temperatures at bedtime. Colder air will settle in the early hours Thursday, creating freezing rain. Philadelphia, its suburbs, and South Jersey will see most of the snow come 9 a.m. Thursday, with between 1 to 3 inches expected to fall.

Lehigh Valley and the Poconos will see a coating to an inch.

This is more of a nuisance snow, meaning accumulation won’t be significant, but there will be periods of heavy snowfall to keep an eye on.

Thursday will be frigid with high happening in the morning, preparing us for the bitter cold Friday morning. The work week will wrap up with early morning lows in the teens and highs in the 20s. An offshore system brings the chance for snow that night into Saturday morning.

