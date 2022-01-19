MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two people are dead after a car collided with a fire truck Wednesday morning in Camden County. Now prosecutors are investigating what led to that crash.

In Magnolia, residents say this is not the first crash at the intersection of White Horse Pike and Warwick Road.

It’s back open this evening, but there is still some sand in the roadway to clean up any fuel that may have spilled.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire truck was from neighboring Lawnside. It’s not clear if it was responding to or returning from a call.

Two people in the car were killed. Two firefighters were taken to Jefferson-Stratford Hospital for evaluation.

Eyewitness News talked with Mark Gentarelli, a nearby resident who was caught in the traffic backup. He says the intersection has been a problem for a while.

“It’s a pretty bad intersection. People like to make the light, you know, make the light and everything. But it’s a problem. They need to try to figure out something because I see accidents on this corner and where I live down the road,” he said.

Not including this scene, New Jersey State Police report they’ve investigated two fatal crashes in Camden County so far this year. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the investigation into this deadly crash.