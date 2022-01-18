PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man has died after he was shot multiple times inside a corner store in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood, police said Tuesday night. It happened shortly after 6:45 p.m. inside the New Almonte Mini Market located on the 2100 block of 72nd Avenue.
The victim was shot once in the head and at least five times in the upper back, according to police.
He was was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.