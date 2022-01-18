PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Marine veteran Jamal Johnson began his 90-mile walk to Gov. Tom Wolf’s house in York County on Tuesday. Johnson is hoping to get the governor to take action and help the city solve the violence crisis.
He says government leadership continues to fail the city, and they are offering little in combatting the violence.
“I’m going to do what it takes to be noticed and have it understood we’re tired of people dying on the streets of Philadelphia with the minimum amount of support we’re getting from the Kenney administration,” Johnson said.
Johnson estimates it will take him 14 days to reach Gov. Wolf’s house.