CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Kensington, Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out at a home in Philadelphia’s Kensington section early Tuesday morning. The fire occurred around 2:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue. 

People frantically pounded on a neighbor’s door to alert them about the fire.

“Get out, get out,” one man said.

Eyewitness News can confirm that no one was injured.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.