PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out at a home in Philadelphia’s Kensington section early Tuesday morning. The fire occurred around 2:30 a.m. on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue.
People frantically pounded on a neighbor's door to alert them about the fire.
“Get out, get out,” one man said.

#Breaking: Only CBS3 was there as people raced to alert neighbors when this Kensington home went up in flames. We're told everyone made it out safely. See more on Eyewitness News This Morning. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/nPr2ypslh7
— Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) January 18, 2022
Eyewitness News can confirm that no one was injured.
There’s no word on what caused the fire.