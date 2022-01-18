PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The law school at the University of Pennsylvania is initiating a process that could end in sanctions against a professor accused of making anti-Asian remarks. Amy Wax reportedly said the country is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.
Those comments followed a recent radio interview in which Wax said most Asians support Democrats and their positions.
In a statement, the law school dean, Ted Ruger, said her “conduct has generated multiple complaints.” Adding, “It calls for a process that can fairly consider claims that her conduct has an adverse impact on her teaching.”