PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot seven times Monday morning in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek section, police say. The shooting occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on the 600 block of South 61st Street.
Police say the teenager was shot three times in his right leg, twice in his left leg, and once in each shoulder. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police and placed in stable condition, according to officials.
No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.