Philadelphia Holding 27th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Of Service

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday, the Philadelphia region and the nation will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who would have been 93 years old. Today also marks the 27th annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service.
The theme this year is combating racism and building community.
Girard College, which is the region’s signature site, is offering free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
