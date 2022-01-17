PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A powerful message amid enormous heartbreak. The family of the victims killed in a Fairmount fire says their final farewells. Twelve people, including nine children, died in that fire.

Hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects. Many of them told stories of those people who were taken too soon.

It was a very somber day for the families of the fire victims.

The home that went up in flames earlier this month still shows heavy smoke damage by the windows and much of the inside is charred.

But on Monday, the city came together to remember the 12 lives lost.

Hundreds of people gathered at Temple University’s Liacouras Center for the funeral of the dozen lives lost in a devastating fire in Fairmount on Jan. 5.

“We come remembering Rose, Quientien, Destiny, Dekwan, J’kwan, Taniesha, Tiffany, Virginia, Shaniece, Natasha, Janiyah, Quinsha,” said Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller with Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Attendees were asked to wear white to honor the victims as memories were shared of the mothers, brothers, sisters and other family members who died.

“To my younger cousins, it wasn’t enough time for us. It wasn’t even enough time for you to show the world what you truly could be,” Dominique Cook said. “Your lives will not be overlooked.”

An uncle to the small children says he was in a hospital for surgery before being released the day before the fire ripped through the home.

“I still thank God he gave me that one day to spend with them before that happened,” Howard Robinson said.

After the funeral, the caskets traveled together in a procession on North Broad Street and were taken to a private burial service.

“It’s sad to say you never when that last day is gonna come,” Robinson said.

A makeshift memorial of stuffed animals and flowers and more is left in front of the home that went up in flames here in Fairmount.

Investigators believe a Christmas tree was lit on fire on the second floor.

Click here to see how you can help or donate to the victims.