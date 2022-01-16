PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued multiple vehicle restrictions as Sunday’s winter storm enters the Tri-State area. The department started some of the restrictions at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The following areas are under a Tier 2 of the plan:

All interstates south of Interstate 80, not including Interstate 80;

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from the Ohio border to Cranberry (Exit 28), and then from the Breezewood (Exit 161) to the New Jersey border, including all western extensions;

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-276 to I-80;

U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border;

Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

The following area is under Tier 3 of the plan starting at 3 p.m.:

PA Turnpike I-76 from Cranberry (Exit 28) to Breezewood (Exit 161)

Tier 2 means tractors without trailers, tractors with light trailers, RVs, buses, and motorcycles are not permitted on the roads. In a Tier 3 situation, no vehicles except loaded single trailers with chains can be on the roadways.

Starting at 5 p.m., these areas are in a Tier 3 restriction:

I-70 east of I-79; and

I-79 north of I-80;

I-80 from the Ohio border to I-99;

The entire length of I-86;

The entire length of I-90; and

I-99.

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-80 to Clarks Summit will be under a Tier 2 restriction starting at 7 p.m.

Later Sunday night at 11 p.m., the following roadways will be under a Tier 3 restriction:

I-81 north of I-84;

I-84; and

I-380.

PennDOT urges drivers to stay off the road if possible