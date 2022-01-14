WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Police have identified the 54-year-old woman killed in Thursday’s West Deptford house fire as Jill Travis. Her husband is still in the hospital.

The raging fire broke out early Thursday morning. The flames also destroyed two homes.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of this fire. In the meantime, donations are pouring in.

A truck packed to the roof, from diapers to clothing of all sizes.

“I have to empty this two or three more times,” Colonial Cafe owner George Damminger said

Colonial Cafe is collecting donations for the families affected by a fire on the 1300 block of Tatum Street in West Deptford. The fire happened early Thursday morning and police say killed Travis.

Travis’s husband is currently being treated at the hospital. Her son, her son’s wife, and their newborn baby were able to make it out.

The intense flames also spread to the home next door. Police say the family living there was able to escape but lost everything too.

“I could not imagine losing my home, a family member, and having an infant,” Leslie Damminger said.

Colonial Cafe owners Leslie and George Damminger teamed up with bartender Taylor Huesser and immediately knew they had to help. The fire was only blocks away.

“This is a very close-knit neighborhood,” Damminger said. “Whether they are customers that come in or not, they are still our neighbors and we want to help in any way that we can.”

And then the donations started pouring in nonstop. Bags and bags were dropped off at all times of the day.

“I came in for lunch with my dad and there were people I never see before,” Huesser said.

The Dammingers say they are blown away by the outpouring of support from their community and hope this will help the families rebuild.

“Just generosity,” George Damminger said. “A lot of it.”

CBS3 did talk with Travis’s daughter and she says her family is extremely thankful for the support. You can drop items off at Colonial Cafe, or donate to the victims on GoFundMe pages here, here, and here.