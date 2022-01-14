PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and health officials will discuss the importance of Pennsylvanians receiving their COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots. The press conference is expected to begin at 1:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: Gov. Tom Wolf will be joined by Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter and Weis Market executives to discuss the importance of Pennsylvanians receiving their COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots.
- When: Friday, Jan. 15
- Time: 1:45 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or streamed on CBSN Philly
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.