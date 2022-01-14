PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a North Philadelphia double shooting Thursday night, according to police. It happened on the 200 block of West Glenwood Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

Ramonita Jusino’s family is mourning a huge loss. A life cut short when she was killed on her 19th birthday.

Orlando Reyes is digesting the devastation that transpired inside his West Glenwood Avenue home Thursday night.

“You took her life. You took her life, man,” Reyes said.

Just before 10 p.m. gunshots were fired into the house, leaving everyone inside running for cover.

“One bullet hit her heart. She was dead,” Reyes said.

Ramonita Jusino was standing in the dining room talking to her grandmother when she was shot. Her 23-year-old cousin was shot in the hand but is expected to survive.

“My whole family, everybody is — it’s hard. You kill a baby. You killed an innocent — she was innocent. Never have no problem. Good student,” Reyes said.

Ten bullets pierced the first-floor windows, five hit the exterior wall and at least one entered a second-floor bedroom where a 3-month-old baby was sleeping.

“I ran to the door to see what had happened. I didn’t see nobody,” Reyes said.

Reyes says Ramonita was about to get ready for her overnight shift at Walmart, and the family planned on celebrating her birthday once she got home from work. He says he has no idea who could’ve done this.

On the first floor, the bullets were so powerful they blasted through the TV sitting in front of the window, damaged furniture, and walls — even hitting cabinets in the kitchen where Reyes was at the time.

“I wish it would’ve been me not her. She had her whole life. I’m already old person,” Reyes said.

While he decided to stay behind, Reyes says the entire family is currently staying at another relative’s house for fear the person or people responsible may return.

In the meantime, this is still an ongoing investigation. So far no weapons have been recovered, and no arrests have been made.