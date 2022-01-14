PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is recovering after he was shot inside his home in the North Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police. This happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on Hope Street near West Lehigh Avenue.
The department said a total of 10 shots were fired, hitting two homes. Officers said the victim was in his kitchen when one bullet went through the wall and hit him in the eye.
He is listed in stable condition.
