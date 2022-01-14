PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy section Friday night, police said. It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at Ross and Sharpnack Streets.
The teen was sitting in a white Toyota along with three other people, according to police, when she was shot once in the head and twice in the chest.
She was rushed to Chestnut Hill Hospital, where police said she was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.
Police said at this time no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.