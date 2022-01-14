VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — We are getting a look at body camera video and other footage from an incident in Vineland where a man went on a rampage with a bulldozer and was later shot and killed by police.

Authorities released the footage as part of their continuing investigation.

The attorney general’s office is giving us a look into what unfolded last month — everything from body cam footage to the 911 phone calls.

A destructive drive through the streets of Vineland with a backhoe.

Newly released body camera footage from the attorney general’s office shows the chaotic moments leading up to the police shooting and killing of the driver last month.

911 calls also give a look into moments officers raced to stop the rampage.

“I don’t know what this guy is doing,” a 911 caller said.

“OK, stay on the phone with me. I have three officers heading that way,” a dispatcher replied.

Police identified the driver of the backhoe as 20-year-old Joshua Gonzalez of Millville. He’s seen plowing into several cars, including police cruisers.

A red car was crushed. Gonzalez even destroyed property and rammed a home.

In this surveillance video, you can see the backhoe slamming into the side.

After a 30-minute chase, police ended up at the Penn Lincoln mobile homes where the shooting occurred.

“Shots fired, shots fired,” a police officer said.

Police then administered CPR and yelled to make sure everyone in the neighborhood was OK.

Three officers had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital and released.