NORTH WALES, Pa. (CBS) — A creamy pasta dish or delicious wood-fired pizza, which do you prefer? You can get both at Imperatore in North Wales.

On this week’s Taste with Tori segment, we tell you about the owner’s success story which includes taking a break from the restaurant business.

This spot charms you with their wide-open spaces, warmth from the wood-fired oven and leaves your eyes wide-open for their Italian cuisine.

“When it’s a good recipe and it comes from your heart, you transfer it to the customer they know,” Adel said.

It’s owned by Chef Adel and wife Malik, who are originally from Tunisia. When indulging in their plates you’ll explore the comforts of the Meditiarianian with years of experience and handmade pasta that emphasize a homemade touch.

But, what you might not know, is that a few years ago Adel gave it all up because a love at home ruled over his love in the kitchen.

“My son has some problems in school,” Adel said. “I stayed home to take care of my son, he needed me.”

Together, when the timing was right, he and his family opened their first restaurant in Blue Bell and then eventually in North Wales, proving to put his family first was a priceless decision that paid off.

