PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The head of Philadelphia’s fire union talked with President Joe Biden about last week’s tragic fire in Fairmount. The blaze left 12 people dead, including nine children.
Fire Union President Mike Bresnan says he told Biden about his members' response. He also told Biden about the city's plans to get federal funding.
The money would help reopen fire companies that had to close back in 2009.
Bresnan says one of the companies would have been the first to respond to the Fairmount fire.
He adds he is in touch with firefighters who were on scene and is making sure they have the resources and support they need.