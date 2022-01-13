PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials will discuss the anti-Asian comments made by a tenured University of Pennsylvania law professor on Thursday afternoon. The press conference is expected to be at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: Sen. Anthony H. Williams to discuss the anti-Asian comments made by tenured University of Pennsylvania Law professor, Amy Wax. Sen. Williams and other speakers will condemn this hateful and inaccurate rhetoric and call for action against Wax by the school where she remains a tenured professor
- When: Thursday, Jan. 13
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS Philly.
