PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers is urging its members to write letters to the mayor and the school board to demand for various resources, from PPE and assistance, to COVID testing. PFT President Jerry T. Jordan released the information Wednesday, saying union members and allies have sent more than 40,000 letters to various leaders.

President Jordan said in the release:

“Over the past four days, PFT members and allies have written over 40,000 letters to the Mayor, Superintendent, and members of the School Board in two ‘action alert’ campaigns. I am again calling on the swift implementation of a sensible safety plan that addresses the concerns we have laid out over the past several weeks. These concerns, echoed by thousands throughout the District, are geared towards assuring the safe, in-person operation of schools.”