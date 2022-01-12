Exton Man, Christopher Smith, Charged With Attempted Homicide After He Allegedly Shot At Police During Standoff, Officials Say

EXTON, Pa. (CBS) — An Exton, Chester County man is being charged with attempted homicide after a lengthy standoff with police earlier this week. Christopher Smith, 47, is being charged with multiple counts of attempted homicide, terroristic threats, and other offenses after police tried to execute a warrant at his residence, which led to him shooting at officers, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Officials say Smith refused to leave his home when West Whiteland Township Police arrived to serve a warrant, despite their attempts to contact him via phone and public address system.

About 50 police officers were deployed to the residence. The West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team formed a perimeter around the home and negotiated with Smith, hoping he’d leave his home.

But, they were unsuccessful.

After six hours after the standoff, WCRERT started to use to deploy tactics to force Smith from his home. But police say they saw Smith point a long gun, believed to be rifle, in the direction of officers.

According to police, Smith fired two rounds at law enforcement, and he was taken into custody shortly after.

Smith is currently being held at Chester County Prison after he failed to post bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 20, 2022.