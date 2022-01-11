PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More gun violence Tuesday night in Philadelphia. A man was killed and two others were injured when they were shot while sitting in a car in Holmesburg.
It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 4000 block of Aldine Street.READ MORE: Elvyn Rodriguez, Accused Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend In Norristown, Arrested
Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.READ MORE: 'Miracle Landing': 4 People, Including Infant, Survive Medical Helicopter Crash In Drexel Hill, Officials Tell CBS3
The other two victims are 21 and 22 years old and are both in stable condition.
Police have not made any arrests.MORE NEWS: Investigators 'Near Certain' Christmas Tree Ignited By Lighter Found Nearby Originated Tragic Fairmount Fire
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.