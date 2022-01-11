DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson will visit UPMC in Harrisburg Tuesday to stress the importance for Pennsylvanians who are pregnant, trying to become pregnant, or who might become pregnant in the future, to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The briefing will take place at approximately 11:30 a.m. and be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Klinepeter and Johnson will visit Harrisburg on Tuesday to stress the importance of Pennsylvanians who are pregnant to get vaccinated.
- When: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
- Time: 11:30 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.