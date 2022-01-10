PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a frightening attack in Center City. A woman was stabbed twice at a PATCO high-speed line station.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, police say a 40-year-old woman was stabbed in the head and leg in the concourse area beneath 15th and Locust Streets. It happened feet from the high-speed line fare gates.

Reports from police show the victim was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and stabilized. It’s unclear at this time if she’s been released.

PATCO officials on Monday illustrated concerns over the continued presence of a homeless encampment, telling CBS3 in a statement they’ve been in contact with the city for several months requesting they take action.

“There are some safety concerns because this is something we’ve addressed previously on other occasions. We understand this is a social services issue and we address it as that as far as public safety is concerned,” Capt. Edward Cobbs, with the Delaware River Port Authority Police Department, said.

A PATCO statement points out that the stabbing happened as a result of an altercation between two people living in that encampment.

Part of PATCO’s statement to Eyewitness News reads, in part, “PATCO management and police department have been in contact with the City of Philadelphia for several months about the encampment in this area, expressing our concerns, requesting they take action, and offering support. PATCO’s jurisdiction and control at 15/16th are limited to the paid area inside the fare gates.”

Julian Fox, familiar with the concourse area, told CBS3 he advises people to steer clear of it, given his experience.

“It’s dangerous here,” Fox said. “There’s no rules. People have no consequences for doing bad things.”

Philadelphia Police have not made an arrest.

“We work in collaboration with the Office of Homeless Services for the City of Philadelphia,” Cobbs said. We work with the City of Philadelphia’s police department as well as SEPTA’s police department in trying to address these concerns as it relates to the social issues with the unsheltered and homeless in those areas.”

Eyewitness News did email a spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney requesting a response to PATCO’s concern. They said, “The city worked with PATCO, SEPTA, and other partners to resolve the encampment in May 2021. The number of people located there increases during the colder months. We are presently working with our partners to make some physical changes to the space that will help ensure the safety of passengers and the general public.”