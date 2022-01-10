BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A body found in Neshaminy State Park on Saturday has been identified. Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck identified the victim Monday as 50-year-old Lisa Jennings, of Philadelphia.
The coroner said Jennings died from multiple stab and slash wounds to her neck.
Jennings’ body was found in the park around 10 a.m. Saturday.
"Something like this does not occur very often and people were very surprised that this occurred," Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky told Eyewitness News on Saturday.
Authorities said the body has the name Lisa tattooed on her right arm.
Eyewitness News cameras were at the park as the Pennsylvania State Police’s forensic team left the park around 5 p.m. Saturday, along with half a dozen investigators.
"We're still trying to determine the specifics of how long she was there for," Branosky said.
Pennsylvania State Police are leading the homicide investigation.