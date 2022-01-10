PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the District Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit will announce the arrest and charging of a group of individuals alleged by the Commonwealth to have been involved in a wide-ranging house theft conspiracy on Monday. Information on another suspect, who remains at large, will also be provided.
Krasner will also give his weekly gun crimes update.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m.
- When: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
