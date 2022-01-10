PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff run starts this weekend in Tampa Bay — but do you know what former player will be watching the playoffs from his couch? Carson Wentz.

Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts fell short of making the NFL playoffs. The Colts controlled their own playoff destiny but couldn’t pull out a win over the last two weeks.

They finished the season with a 26-11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars — who finished the season with a 3-14 record. Ouch.

Eagles fans didn’t waste any time letting Wentz know how they felt.

“The Eagles made the playoffs AND have three mid-first round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Carson Wentz and the Colts are out of the playoffs. Howie Roseman replaced his “franchise” quarterback with what looks to be another franchise guy and loads up on picks/saves money,” Adam Koffler tweeted.

The Eagles made the playoffs AND have three mid-first round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft Meanwhile, Carson Wentz and the Colts are out of the playoffs Howie Roseman replaced his “franchise” quarterback with what looks to be another franchise guy and loads up on picks/saves money — Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) January 10, 2022

“#CarsonWentz SUCKS thanks for the extra 1st round draft pick tho #Eagles,” Twitter user H91hill wrote.

#CarsonWentz SUCKS 😆 thanks for the extra 1st round draft pick tho ✅#Eagles https://t.co/kRwl32iyiA — Hunter (@H91hill) January 10, 2022

“Carson Wentz is a bum don’t forget everyone,” im_just_ethan tweeted.

Carson Wentz is a bum don’t forget everyone — Wayne (@im_just_ethan) January 10, 2022

“Carson Wentz really did lose a must-win game by two scores to a team whose fans dressed up as clowns yesterday. Yes that actually happened,” VT_Ben tweeted.

Carson Wentz really did lose a must-win game by two scores to a team whose fans dressed up as clowns yesterday. Yes that actually happened. — eagles playoff ben (@VT_Ben) January 10, 2022

“Let the record show that when it came time for #CarsonWentz, in the most ideal conditions of being able to resurge & revitalize his career he faded away and didn’t show up against the worst team in the league. Eagles made the right choice! #FlyEaglesFly,” hollaatyaboyn tweeted.

Let the record show that when it came time for #CarsonWentz , in the most ideal conditions of being able to resurge & revitalize his career he faded away and didn't show up against the worst team in the league. Eagles made the right choice!#FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/QHlUEa6BvL — Black Pope 👼🏾🙏🏾 (@hollaatyaboyn) January 10, 2022

“Carson Wentz is gonna spend the rest of his life looking at his Super Bowl ring and knowing deep down that if he hadn’t gotten hurt the Eagles would have lost to the Falcons in the playoffs,” Scott_Valletti tweeted.

Carson Wentz is gonna spend the rest of his life looking at his Super Bowl ring and knowing deep down that if he hadn’t gotten hurt the Eagles would have lost to the Falcons in the playoffs — Scotty (@Scott_Valletti) January 10, 2022

The Birds are heading to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the First Round of the NFL playoffs this weekend. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m.