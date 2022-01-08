Federal Testing Site Reopens In Southwest Philadelphia Amid COVID Surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases still climbing across the Philadelphia region, officials are expanding resources. A federal testing site reopened in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday.

The site can test up to 500 people per day, and folks started lining up early on Saturday morning, so they don’t get left out in the cold without being seen.

In order to keep up with demand, local and federal resources are being distributed in Philadelphia.

For a second day, lines surround the Cibotti Rec Center.

Nearly 30,000 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to city health officials, which is the highest number of the pandemic so far.

Health officials believe the number of people with COVID is far higher than what they’re seeing, considering some people are asymptomatic.

Demand for testing remains higher than supply. As the city inches its way towards a 50% COVID-19 positivity rate, health officials say if you have symptoms, assume you have the virus, and stay home and away from others.

People have been lining up early at this Southwest Philly location, hoping to get answers sooner than later.

“It’s like a normal COVID test you’ve ever done, it’s the same kind of thing,” Alexiane Kanub said. “The good news is, so on their sheet they say three to five business days, which if you don’t count the weekend, means I wouldn’t get my results until next Friday. But then the lady was like, ‘Oh, within 48 hours,’ so that’s really reassuring.”

The testing site is open seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If you’re looking for another option, there’s a mobile testing site at the National Wholesale Liquidators on Orthodox Street that‘s open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.