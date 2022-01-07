PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A messy morning commute is expected Friday with measurable amounts of snow falling across the Philadelphia region. Some places have speed restrictions in place to keep drivers safe.

In Pennsylvania, speeds on several Philadelphia highways are now at 45 mph. Trucks without trailers, as well as empty trucks, are also not allowed on the roadways. Motorcycles and buses are also not allowed.

And here we go, the snow is falling across our region! Speeds are down to 45MPH on our PA majors as well as an empty truck and trailer ban. Avoid unnecessary travel right now! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/mnUwtsH8pp — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) January 7, 2022

New Jersey has a similar ban in place right now. Speed restrictions are in place on the New Jersey Turnpike, Atlantic City Expressway, and the Garden State Parkway.

NJ Commuters, speeds restrictions are in place across the NJ Turnpike, ACX and GSP. Salting operations are also in place. Keep your distance from the working trucks! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/vJlCnmuxge — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) January 7, 2022

Crews are out salting roads as the snow comes down.

Take extra time driving if you must be on the roads, and obey all speed restrictions.

