By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A messy morning commute is expected Friday with measurable amounts of snow falling across the Philadelphia region. Some places have speed restrictions in place to keep drivers safe.

In Pennsylvania, speeds on several Philadelphia highways are now at 45 mph. Trucks without trailers, as well as empty trucks, are also not allowed on the roadways. Motorcycles and buses are also not allowed.

New Jersey has a similar ban in place right now. Speed restrictions are in place on the New Jersey Turnpike, Atlantic City Expressway, and the Garden State Parkway.

Crews are out salting roads as the snow comes down.

Take extra time driving if you must be on the roads, and obey all speed restrictions.

CBS3’s Chandler Lutz contributed to this report.

