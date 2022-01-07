PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of South Jersey — except Cape May County — until 10 a.m. Friday as a large system drops snow throughout the Philadelphia region. That warning also includes Lancaster County in Pennsylvania.

Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Cape May County are all under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m.

Widespread snow falling across the region. Our floor director Phil lives in Newtown, Bucks County. He already got 3” of snow so far this morning! Join us at 4AM. We have full coverage on the winter storm! @CBSPhilly — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) January 7, 2022

Steady widespread snow is falling and will continue to do so through 9 a.m. Friday. Heavy bands of snow will set up over south Jersey between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The result could be up to 2 inches per hour in spots. There may be a zone of lower amounts around the city and nearby suburbs as the precipitation is taking a while to fill in.

Expecting 2-4 inches north and west of Philadelphia, with 3-6 inches south and east of the fall line, around the Interstate 95 corridor.

Philadelphia will likely end up right around the 3-inch mark depending on how quickly the snow begins to fall. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery for the morning commute.

Storm exits by 9 a.m. and then brutal winds and cold take over late Friday into Saturday. Another icy threat expected again Friday tonight, any untreated surfaces will ice over and very cold air settles in.

Morning wind chills Saturday will be in the single digits. Another chance of rain or mix showers Sunday, then the coldest air of the year so far blasts in next week.