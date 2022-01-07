PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department has identified the officer who shot and killed a man earlier this week while serving a warrant as Philip Scratchard. Scratchard’s been placed on administrative duty since the shooting occurred, pending the outcome of the internal affairs investigation.

“Involvement in and witnessing such critical incidents such as this is traumatic for all involved,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement. “The decision to use deadly force carries a heavy weight, and my thoughts are with this police officer and all others that were affected by this incident. As with all officer-involved shootings, this officer has been placed on administrative duty while our Officer-Involved Shooting Investigations Unit and Internal Affairs Division conduct a thorough investigation.”

Scratchard was part of a group of SWAT personnel and detectives serving a search warrant on the 1900 block of South Bancroft Street in South Philadelphia on Tuesday just before 6:30 p.m.

Vicenzo Rudi, 44, was being served in regards to an aggravated assault and firearms violation.

Police say the group of officers positioned themselves at the front door of where Rudi was staying. Then, the officers knocked and announced they had a warrant twice.

Scratchard was the closest to the door, according to officials, and he noticed Rudi was standing in the doorway inside the garage. Scratchard ordered Rudi to drop the gun, but he didn’t, police say.

As the team of police breached the door, Rudi fired his weapon several times at Scratchard, according to police.

In retaliation, Scratchcard fired his weapon back at Rudi and struck him. Police transported Rudi to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m. from his gunshot wounds.

Scratchard wasn’t injured during the incident.

Scratchard is a 14-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department who’s been assigned to the SWAT.

The incident is still under investigation.