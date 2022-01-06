JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — In this week’s Taste With Tori, Eyewitness News is serving up some Indian cuisine. CBS3 is headed to Lillys Authentic Indian Cuisine in Jenkintown, where the owner serves up delicious dishes while honoring the woman who helped inspire him — his mother.

Popping like peacock feathers in Jenkintown is an Indian restaurant serving colorful and crazy delicious fare that’s as fragrant and lovely as its floral-sounding name, Lillys Authentic Indian Cuisine.

“There’s plenty of great Indian restaurants around Philly, all over the place, but I think our food has a different taste to it that I think people have to come out and try,” Jiji Thomas said.

Named after his mother, this former Old City restaurateur has brought this small suburban community a taste of his mother’s southern Indian style cooking that he didn’t know they craved so passionately.

“The level of response I got down here was awesome,” Thomas said.

And in awe you will be as you follow the stories of where this family is from on the walls and along the way, feel the warmth of a mother underneath it all.

“Ever since I started the restaurant, there’s always been someone guiding me,” Thomas said. “The idea was to open up something together and then before we could get to that level, she ended up passing away.”

For more on Lillys Authentic Indian Cuisine, watch the video above.