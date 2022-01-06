PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in Philadelphia will be closed on Friday due to projected winter weather. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.
"Due to projected inclement weather, Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary school buildings in the City of Philadelphia will be closed on Friday, January 7, 2022," the statement said.
The Archdiocese says secondary schools in Philadelphia will be on a "flexible day of instruction." Students and parents should use their local school website for information.
Parochial elementary school parents should refer to their school's plan in an emergency closure.
All Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in suburban counties follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district and submit closing status independently.