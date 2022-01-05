PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat of freezing rain has prompted a winter weather advisory for the entire Philadelphia region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This will mainly impact Interstate 95 and eastern parts of the area.
The rain is expected to cause a light glaze of ice due to cold morning temperatures and road surfaces, according to the National Weather Service.
Winter Weather Advisory this morning for a light glaze of ice. Some freezing rain/drizzle this morning with temps at or below freezing. Road surfaces are also cold; watch for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces especially bridges and overpasses. #dewx #mdwx #njwx #pawx
By mid-morning, temperatures will warm up, with mild air pushing Wednesday's high into the 40s. That won't last long; a cold front will push in frigid air for Thursday, with wind chills in the low 20s Thursday morning.
The area will see accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday morning, but the question is just how much will the region get.
CBS3’s Llarisa Abreu contributed to this report.
