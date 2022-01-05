PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are many questions surrounding the Philadelphia Housing Authority property at the center of Wednesday’s deadly fire, from how many people lived inside the home to if the smoke detectors inside were operational. The main question: What went wrong?

Neighbors told CBS3 they sounded the alarm with PHA many years ago about escape routes during a fire. One woman told Eyewitness News that when she brought this to officials’ attention, she was told she would most likely have to jump.

Sources confirm to CBS3 the Philadelphia Fire Department is doing thermal imaging to find the placement of the victims inside.

From there, officials will look at schematics to build a picture of how the fire spread so quickly.

CBS3 dug into the records of the home involved, which was last inspected in May 2021. At that time, there were six smoke detectors and three Carbon Monoxide detectors in Unit D. Unit A’s inspection came a month before, which revealed seven smoke detectors and three Carbon Monoxide detectors