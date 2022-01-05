PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cab driver is recovering after Philadelphia police say he was grazes by a bullet during an attempted carjacking. The incident happened in the 2100 block of Fanshawe Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The department said the driver was picking up a fare when two men tried to steal his cab. When he drove off, the suspect fired gunshots.
The cab driver is expected to be okay. This is the second incident this week involving violence toward a cab or rideshare driver. A 38-year-old Lyft driver shot two men during a carjacking in West Philadelphia.
No arrests have been made in either case.